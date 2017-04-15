Space probe recalls Pacific study

Space probe recalls Pacific study

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

As the spacecraft Cassini flew past Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, the orbiter detected molecular hydrogen, a finding announced Thursday. It's a nifty discovery, hinting that heated vents beneath Enceladus's oceans may have the right conditions for life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min Dogen 221,094
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC