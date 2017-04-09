Secret lives of life's molecules explored at SLAC lecture on April 11
SLAC scientist Raymond Sierra will present Caught on Camera: The Secret Lives of Life's Molecules in Panofsky Auditorium on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 pm. For decades, scientists have been working to understand the building blocks of life by studying the structures of proteins and other large biological molecules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|221,017
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|12 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sat
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC