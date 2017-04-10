Scientists use modern techniques to investigate how silver poisons pathogenic microbes
Silver and other metals have been used to fight infections since ancient times. Today, researchers are using sophisticated techniques such as the gene-editing platform Crispr-Cas9 to take a closer look at precisely how silver poisons pathogenic microbes-; and when it fails.
