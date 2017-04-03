Scientists stunned by huge octopus di...

Scientists stunned by huge octopus discovery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

Scientists have just made a very big discovery about octopi, along with squid and cuttlefish, that could totally change how we think about them. A remarkable new study claims something astonishing about octopi, along with their squid and cuttlefish cousins, that indicate that these animals are a lot more intelligent than we give them credit for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Level 9 221,009
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sat Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC