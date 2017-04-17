Scientists engineer human-germ hybrid...

Scientists engineer human-germ hybrid molecules to attack drug-resistant bacteria

12 hrs ago

Inspired by viruses that attack and kill bacteria, researchers at The Rockefeller University have created an entirely new weapon against disease-causing bacteria that shows great promise for treating drug-resistant infections. In work described in the Proceedings for the National Academy of Sciences on April 17, the team engineered molecules that accomplish something viruses do much better than the human immune system; namely, targeting specific carbohydrate molecules that appear on the surfaces of bacterial cells.

