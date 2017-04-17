Researchers successfully prevent graft-versus-host disease
Through experimental work, an international team of researchers led by City of Hope's Defu Zeng, professor of diabetes immunology and hematopoietic cell transplantation, believe they may have found a way to prevent graft-versus-host disease after stem cell transplants while retaining the transplants' positive effects on fighting leukemia and lymphoma. The preclinical study results were published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation .
