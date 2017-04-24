Researchers show resident T cells in the skin depend on CD103 molecule for their anti-tumor function

The molecule CD103 is key to the long-term residence of T cells in the skin and to their anti-tumor function, report a team of researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center In the April 14, 2017, Science Immunology . This finding supplements the ground-breaking discovery by the Dartmouth team, reported in the same article, that T cells residing in the skin are responsible for a potent anti-tumor response against melanoma.

