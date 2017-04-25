Researchers reveal molecular details ...

Researchers reveal molecular details of how pathogens survive human immune responses

16 hrs ago

Scientists at the University of East Anglia and Institut de Biologie Structurale have identified the structure of NsrR, a bacterial protein that binds to DNA and plays a key role in the bacterium's resistance to nitric oxide , which is produced in the initial immune response to infection. In order to counter the effects of NO, which can be toxic to living organisms, many bacteria have evolved ways to detect it and mount a cellular response.

