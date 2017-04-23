Researchers lay out literary relationships through intertextuality
Humanities researchers, computer scientists and biologists from UT Austin and collaborating institutions have developed a new method, named quantitative criticism, for studying the relationships between classic Latin and Greek texts and the cultural evolution of literature. The researchers published their findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on April 3. Works of literature often contain references to or imitations of previous works.
