Redx Pharma appoints Iain Ross as chairman
He is also currently non-executive chairman of AIM quoted e-Therapeutics and Biomer Technology alongside his non-executive directorships at Premier Veterinary Group, Australia-listed Anatara LifeSciences and Novogen as well as being a director of Aldershot Town Football Club. Chief executive Dr Neil Murray said that under Ross' "stewardship the company will deliver shareholder value as we transition into a clinical-stage research and development company with a focus on cancer, immunology and infection".
