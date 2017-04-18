Professor named Fellow of American Academy of Microbiology
The academy, the leadership group within the American Society for Microbiology, recognizes excellence, originality, and leadership in the microbiological sciences. She will be recognized at the annual American Society for Microbiology Conference June 2 in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|nomo
|2
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|221,113
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|22 hr
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Dogen
|180,393
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC