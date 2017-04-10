Postdoctoral Fellow - Glioma Epigenetics
We are looking for talented postdoctoral fellows with an interest in cancer epigenetics and translational cancer research to join our laboratory in the Department of Neurology at Heidelberg University Hospital. We use next-generation sequencing, molecular biology, biochemistry and tumorsphere models to study how certain somatic mutations shape the transcriptional and epigenetic landscapes of lower grade gliomas.
