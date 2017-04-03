Patients with inducible urticaria can...

Patients with inducible urticaria can benefit from treatment with asthma drug

Read more: Medical News

Patients who develop itchy wheals in response to cold or friction benefit from treatment with omalizumab, a drug normally used to treat asthma. Two separate clinical studies, conducted by researchers from CharitA© - UniversitA tsmedizin Berlin, have shown the drug's active substance to be highly effective against different types of urticaria .

