Oncobiologics Secures Additional Funding

Oncobiologics Secures Additional Funding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Oncobiologics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing complex monoclonal antibody biosimilar therapeutics, today announced that it has amended its Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2016 and issued additional senior secured promissory notes that bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per year and mature on the one-year anniversary of the NWPA and 5-year warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $3.00 per share in connection therewith. Under the amended NWPA, on April 13, 2017 Oncobiologics issued an additional $3.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes and an additional 1,165,500 Warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr MIDutch 221,106
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC