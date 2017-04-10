Oncobiologics Secures Additional Funding

Oncobiologics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing complex monoclonal antibody biosimilar therapeutics, today announced that it has amended its Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2016 and issued additional senior secured promissory notes that bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per year and mature on the one-year anniversary of the NWPA and 5-year warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $3.00 per share in connection therewith. Under the amended NWPA, on April 13, 2017 Oncobiologics issued an additional $3.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes and an additional 1,165,500 Warrants.

