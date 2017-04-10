Omega-6 fats may make girls lazy, up ...

Omega-6 fats may make girls lazy, up diabetes risk

Toronto : Challenging the common perception, researchers led by one of Indian origin, have found that Omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids -- referred to as the "healthy fats" -- can lead to lazy behaviour, especially in women, as well as contribute to diabetes. The findings, published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, revealed that a higher consumption of Omega-6 rich in seeds and nuts, and vegetable oils such as soy oil, may significantly increase sedentary behaviour in pre-teen girls.

