Obesity amplifies effects of three risk alleles linked to NAFLD

An international study based at UT Southwestern Medical Center revealed a striking genetic-environmental interaction: Obesity significantly amplifies the effects of three gene variants that increase risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by different metabolic pathways. NAFLD, which in its most serious form can lead to chronic liver disease and liver cancer, is a growing problem associated with the obesity epidemic.

