Obesity amplifies effects of three risk alleles linked to NAFLD
An international study based at UT Southwestern Medical Center revealed a striking genetic-environmental interaction: Obesity significantly amplifies the effects of three gene variants that increase risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by different metabolic pathways. NAFLD, which in its most serious form can lead to chronic liver disease and liver cancer, is a growing problem associated with the obesity epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|53 min
|Dogen
|221,264
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|17 hr
|replaytime
|332
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC