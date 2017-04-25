New tool looks to speed up research process for UW biologists
A new University of Wisconsin-developed algorithm looks to help smooth and shorten the research process for biologists and, potentially, researchers across the board. Called "KinderMiner," the algorithm holds millions of pieces of archived research and can scan online archives within hours.
