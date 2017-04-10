New study offers hope for more effect...

New study offers hope for more effective treatment of leukemia

Read more: Medical News Today

The discovery of a protein signature that is highly predictive of leukemia could lead to novel treatments of the leading childhood cancer , according to new study showing that competition among certain proteins causes an imbalance that leads to leukemia. The new study in the journal Nature Immunology reveals that the activation of a protein known as STAT5 causes competition among other proteins that leads to acute lymphoblastic leukemia .

