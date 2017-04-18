New mechanism to fight multi-resistant bacteria revealed

In recent years scientists, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies have been struggling to find new antibiotics or alternative strategies against multi-drug resistant bacteria that represent nowadays a serious health problem. In a breakthrough study now published in PLOS Biology *, Isabel Gordo and her team at Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciencia identified a compensatory mechanism in bacteria that might be used in the future as a new therapeutic target against multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.