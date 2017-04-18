Myriad to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 2, 2017

Myriad Genetics, Inc. today announced that it will hold its fiscal third-quarter 2017 sales and earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. During the call, Mark C. Capone, president and CEO and Bryan Riggsbee, CFO, will provide an overview of Myriad's financial performance for the fiscal third-quarter and provide a business update.

