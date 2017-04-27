Myriad Genetics and Clovis Oncology S...

Myriad Genetics and Clovis Oncology Sign Agreement for Use of...

Myriad Genetics , Inc. and Clovis Oncology, Inc. today announced a companion diagnostic collaboration to support a post-marketing regulatory commitment related to Clovis' PARP inhibitor, Rubraca. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

