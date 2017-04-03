Microbiologists accurately predict evolution of HIV surface proteins using financial math models
What do particle diffusion in liquids and stock price prediction have to do with building a better HIV vaccine? According to University of Iowa microbiologist Hillel Haim, you can apply concepts from the first two to predict the evolution of HIV surface proteins, information that can then be used to design better vaccines. Human immunodeficiency virus type-1 is the cause of the worldwide AIDS pandemic.
