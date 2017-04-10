Metabolic mechanism identified for R-LA induced cell death in liver cancer cells

A new study that measured metabolite levels over time in starved rat liver cancer cells showed that treatment with a form of alpha-lipoic acid inhibited glucose uptake and glycolysis, and led to decreased cellular glucose production from non-carbohydrate sources, which may help explain how the naturally occurring R enantiomeric form of LA promotes the death of hepatoma cells. Researchers supported their findings with measurements of amino acid metabolism and lactic acid production in R-LA and untreated hepatoma cells, as reported in Journal of Medicinal Food , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

