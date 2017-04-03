MERS-like coronavirus identified in U...

MERS-like coronavirus identified in Ugandan bat: New viruses not likely to spread to humans

Read more: Medical News Today

A team of researchers in the United States and Uganda has identified a novel coronavirus in a bat from Uganda that is similar to the one causing Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in people, giving further credence to the theory that such viruses originate in bats. The work, part of the United States Agency for International Development's Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT project, was described in mBio , an online open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

