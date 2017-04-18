LIH scientists discover unknown immune activation mechanism to ward off pathogens
Scientists of the Luxembourg Institute of Health have discovered a so far unknown molecular mechanism by which the human immune system activates its immune cells: T cells, a particular type of white blood cells, effectively ward off pathogens if a gene known as Gclc is expressed within them. The Gclc gene encodes a protein instrumental for the production of a substance called glutathione - a molecule that was previously known only to eliminate harmful waste products of metabolism such as reactive oxygen species and free radicals.
