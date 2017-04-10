Lies, damned lies and twisted statistics - fake science set to kill 100,000 English badgers
The government / NFU badger culling policy is based on a single study, the Randomised Badger Culling Trials , which found that area-wide badger killing reduced TB 'breakdowns' in cattle herds. But a robust reanalysis of the RBCT data reveals that culling is entirely ineffective, writes Tom Langton.
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Apr 11
|Subduction Zone
|221,064
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
