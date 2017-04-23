Kampung boy makes good as scientist
PETALING JAYA: A kampung boy-turned-scientist will be carrying out experiments in the next frontier all the way in space! What had started out as a teenage fascination with how life forms worked grew into a passion, and subsequently a career in science, for Perak-born Prof Dr Kee Keh Hooi. A former student of Foon Yew High School one of the elite Chinese independent schools in Johor Dr Kee, 44, is today part of a team attached with the prestigious Tsinghua University, Beijing, that is conducting ground-breaking reA search on human stem cell and germ cell biology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|221,194
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|7 hr
|Subduction Zone
|137
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Fri
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar '17
|friend
|11
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC