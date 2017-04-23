Kampung boy makes good as scientist

PETALING JAYA: A kampung boy-turned-scientist will be carrying out experiments in the next frontier all the way in space! What had started out as a teenage fascination with how life forms worked grew into a passion, and subsequently a career in science, for Perak-born Prof Dr Kee Keh Hooi. A former student of Foon Yew High School one of the elite Chinese independent schools in Johor Dr Kee, 44, is today part of a team attached with the prestigious Tsinghua University, Beijing, that is conducting ground-breaking reA search on human stem cell and germ cell biology.

