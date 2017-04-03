In Giant Virus Genes, Hints About Their Mysterious Origin
Viruses are supposed to be tiny and simple - so tiny and simple that it's debatable whether they're even alive. They're minimalist packets of genetic information, relying entirely on the cells the infect in order to survive and reproduce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,878
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC