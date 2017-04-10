High levels of Super Pollen expected to trigger allergy epidemic in Britain
A new brand of "super pollen" is set to cause misery for millions of Brits this year, it has been claimed. Super pollen is created when pollen from plants mixes with diesel fumes in the air, and can trigger "extreme" hay fever and asthma, according to allergy expert Dr Paul Carson.
