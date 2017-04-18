High-fat diet and obesity drive liver...

High-fat diet and obesity drive liver immune cells to promote metabolic syndrome

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A high-fat diet and obesity turn "hero" virus-fighting liver immune cells "rogue", leading to insulin resistance, a condition that often results in type 2 diabetes, according to research published today in Science Immunology . Using cells from mice and human livers, Toronto General Hospital Research Institute researchers demonstrated for the first time how under specific conditions, such as obesity, liver CD8+ T cells, white blood cells which play an important role in the control of viral infections, become highly activated and inflammatory, reprogramming themselves into disease-driving cells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Dogen 221,194
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 hr Subduction Zone 137
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Fri Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar '17 friend 11
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC