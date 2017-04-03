Hebrew University launches cannabis r...

Hebrew University launches cannabis research center

Read more: The Times of Israel

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has launched a marijuana research center in a bid to take a leading role in the burgeoning field. The Multidisciplinary Center on Cannabinoid Research , announced by the university on Wednesday, will be staffed by leading scientists and doctors, including the Israeli chemistry professor considered the father of cannabis research.

