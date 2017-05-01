Golf Tournament Proceeds Will Take Sw...

Golf Tournament Proceeds Will Take Swing at Vision Loss

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara will host its sixth annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Barbara Golf Club with proceeds benefiting the California Project to Cure Blindness at UCSB. The tournament is open to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 15 min Endofdays 573
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sat Regolith Based Li... 221,395
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC