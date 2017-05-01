Golf Tournament Proceeds Will Take Swing at Vision Loss
Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara will host its sixth annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Barbara Golf Club with proceeds benefiting the California Project to Cure Blindness at UCSB. The tournament is open to the community.
