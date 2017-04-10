Global Human Genetic Testing Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of...

Key Players of Human Genetics Market: Agilent Technologies , Bode Technology , GE Healthcare , Illumina , LGC Forensics , Orchid Cellmark, Inc. , Promega Corporation , QIAGEN N.V. , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. . About Human Genetics Market: Genetics is the study of genes, their functions and their effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.