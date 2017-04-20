Giant Virus Found in Sewage Blurs the...

Giant Virus Found in Sewage Blurs the Line Between Life and Non-Life

Read more: Bad Astronomy Blog

In most biology textbooks, there's a clear separation between the three domains of cellular organisms - Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukaryotes - and viruses. This fault line is also typically accepted as the divider between life and non-life: since viruses rely on host machinery to enact metabolic transformations and to replicate, they are not self-sufficient, and generally not considered living entities.

