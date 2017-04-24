Genetics May Make It Hard to Eat Healthy

Genetics May Make It Hard to Eat Healthy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

Emerging research may explain why it is difficult to avoid eating certain foods, even when you know they are not good for you. Gene variants that affect the way our brain works may be the reason, according to a new study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr Dogen 221,199
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 15 hr Subduction Zone 149
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar '17 friend 11
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC