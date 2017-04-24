Genetics May Make It Hard to Eat Healthy
Emerging research may explain why it is difficult to avoid eating certain foods, even when you know they are not good for you. Gene variants that affect the way our brain works may be the reason, according to a new study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|221,199
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|15 hr
|Subduction Zone
|149
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar '17
|friend
|11
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC