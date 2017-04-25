Fungi Have Enormous Potential as New ...

Fungi Have Enormous Potential as New Antibiotics

While Penicillia are already industrially used in the production of antibiotics, other pharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes and in the manufacturing of food products, new research reveals that their potential for production of novel antibiotics is far from exhausted. Penicillia are naturally found in temperate climates growing on organic matter, including soil, plant material, dung and food products.

