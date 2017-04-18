Frog skin compound destroys flu virus

11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

While kissing a slimy frog may not be the best route to finding your Prince Charming, frog slime has been suggested to protect against flu. According to researchers from the Emory Vaccine Center and the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology in India, frog slime can destroy the H1 variety of influenza viruses.

