Frog skin compound destroys flu virus
While kissing a slimy frog may not be the best route to finding your Prince Charming, frog slime has been suggested to protect against flu. According to researchers from the Emory Vaccine Center and the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology in India, frog slime can destroy the H1 variety of influenza viruses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 min
|Subduction Zone
|221,138
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|31 min
|Timmee
|4
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Mon
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Dogen
|180,393
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC