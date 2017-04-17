Expert endorses genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2
Professor Kelly Metcalfe, of U of T's Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, is leading the charge against hereditary breast and ovarian cancers by helping establish the standard protocol for addressing cancers associated with BRCA gene mutations. Women with these mutations are at far higher risk for breast cancer , and if they do develop cancer, it appears at an earlier age and is more aggressive than sporadic forms of the disease.
