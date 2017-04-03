Essen BioScience Launches the IncuCyte(R) S3 Live-Cell Analysis Platform

In sharp contrast to manual monitoring and analysis, real-time live-cell analysis using the IncuCyte S3 automates data capture and cell assessment delivering new insights and understanding into biological processes. Cells can be continuously monitored and data collected around-the-clock and at precise, regularly scheduled sampling intervals for days, weeks, or months, while remaining unperturbed in a physiologically relevant environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.