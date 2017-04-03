Essen BioScience Launches the IncuCyt...

Essen BioScience Launches the IncuCyte(R) S3 Live-Cell Analysis Platform

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

In sharp contrast to manual monitoring and analysis, real-time live-cell analysis using the IncuCyte S3 automates data capture and cell assessment delivering new insights and understanding into biological processes. Cells can be continuously monitored and data collected around-the-clock and at precise, regularly scheduled sampling intervals for days, weeks, or months, while remaining unperturbed in a physiologically relevant environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 hr ChromiuMan 220,790
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb '17 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC