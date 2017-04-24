Doctors handle rising number of cases...

Doctors handle rising number of cases of tick bite that causes meat allergy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Listen up outdoor lovers and meat eaters, a bizarre new illness could prevent you from enjoying everything from steak to lamb. "This is one of the more strange stories you'll ever hear," said Allergy and Immunology Specialist Dr. Jim Haltom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 57 min MIDutch 357
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Regolith Based Li... 221,272
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Wed TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC