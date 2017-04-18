Do patients and doctors understand br...

Do patients and doctors understand breast cancer genetic testing results?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

If you have early-stage breast cancer and have undergone genetic testing, the odds are high that the results were not explained to you by a genetic counselor, and chances are, the results did not affect your surgeon's recommendations for treatment, according to a recent U.S. study. "Women should ask their clinicians to refer them to a genetic counselor to discuss their genetic testing results," lead author Dr. Allison W. Kurian from Stanford University School of Medicine in California told Reuters Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... 8 min MIDutch 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 11 min MIDutch 9
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 hr Subduction Zone 221,148
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Mon Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC