Do patients and doctors understand breast cancer genetic testing results?

If you have early-stage breast cancer and have undergone genetic testing, the odds are high that the results were not explained to you by a genetic counselor, and chances are, the results did not affect your surgeon's recommendations for treatment, according to a recent U.S. study. "Women should ask their clinicians to refer them to a genetic counselor to discuss their genetic testing results," lead author Dr. Allison W. Kurian from Stanford University School of Medicine in California told Reuters Health.

