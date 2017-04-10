Discovery of Mechanism behind bacteria's bioremediation prowess

Researchers from the Department of Biochemistry and Department of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin - Madison recently published a paper in the journal Nature that claims to have solved the structure of a microbial enzyme that attacks toluene, a major subsurface contaminant. With the discovery of the enzyme structure, the researchers believe that they have an important tool in improving the microbial reactions that destroy organic contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

