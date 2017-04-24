Different doses of resistance exercises could aid recovery from infection, injury

Having your healthcare professional prescribe you a dose of bench presses to ward off an infection or help heal an injury may sound like shonky healthcare but could actually be the advice of the near future, according to Griffith University scientists. This is the finding from a new study showing that resistance exercise administered at different doses results in unique increases in key white blood cells in the circulation, all of which are either central to immune defense against infection or aid in injury healing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.