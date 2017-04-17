Depicting Nature's Rebellion Against Humanity

In Thiago Rocha Pitta's The First Green at Marianne Boesky Gallery, nature is not victimized, but rebellious and intent on reclaiming land lost to humanity. Installation view of Thiago Rocha Pitta's The First Green at Marianne Boesky Gallery Calling Thiago Rocha Pitta 's art "environmentally conscious" wouldn't be quite right; rather, his work argues that the environment is conscious.

