Data shows reproductive efficiency is stagnant
Large commercial data sets from different regions of the country demonstrate that reproductive efficiency has not improved over the last 20 years. Reproductive efficiency is the cumulative effect of breed up, early embryonic death loss, abortion, calving loss, and death loss between calving and weaning.
