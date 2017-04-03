Cyro-electron microscopes view a ball...

Cyro-electron microscopes view a ballet of the cella at UMass Med School

Researchers have moved from the back row to the orchestra seats for the “ballet of the cell,” now that a new cryo-electron microscope is up and running at University of Massachusetts Medical School and attracting use and attention from all over the region. “Prior to this cryo-EM technology, it was like we were at the back of the arena with very poor vision,” said Brian A. Kelch, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular pharmacology at UMass Medical School.

