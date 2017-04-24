Cellular Analysis by Atomic Force Mic...

Cellular Analysis by Atomic Force Microscopy

Supplies a practical and user-friendly textbook that can be used to teach students of physics, chemistry, and biology, studying biological aspects of nanoscience and nanotechnology, biophysics, and cellular biomechanics Despite substantial evidence showing the feasibility of Atomic Force Microscopy to identify cells with altered elastic and adhesive properties, the use of this technique as a complementary diagnostic method remains controversial. This book is designed to be a practical textbook that teaches how to assess the mechanical characteristics of living, individual cells by AFM.

