Can genetics help doctors diagnose au...

Can genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Dillon Gray, the lead coordinator and instructor for the Outreach Education Program with Greenwood Genetic Center, talks about the future of genetics and how advancements in the field may change how we diagnose autism. Gray came to Beaufort with the center's mobile Gene Lab on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to conduct labs with advanced placement students at Beaufort High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 45 min Endofdays 220,838
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb '17 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC