Bob Hancock Canada Research Chair and Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, UBC.

Scientists in the U.K. and B.C. have created a "lab in a cell" to study one of the world's most-widespread, sexually transmitted diseases. Using a gene-editing tool called CRISPR/Cas9, the researchers are able to alter the properties of white blood cells in specific ways to see how chlamydia bacteria are able to penetrate and overwhelm cells, according to microbiologist Robert Hancock of the University of B.C. The process has already revealed new drug targets and identified key genes involved in fighting chlamydia infection, described in the journal Nature Communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.