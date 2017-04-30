Bob Hancock Canada Research Chair and Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, UBC.
Scientists in the U.K. and B.C. have created a "lab in a cell" to study one of the world's most-widespread, sexually transmitted diseases. Using a gene-editing tool called CRISPR/Cas9, the researchers are able to alter the properties of white blood cells in specific ways to see how chlamydia bacteria are able to penetrate and overwhelm cells, according to microbiologist Robert Hancock of the University of B.C. The process has already revealed new drug targets and identified key genes involved in fighting chlamydia infection, described in the journal Nature Communications.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|559
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,395
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
